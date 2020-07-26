More Sports More Sports New head of 2022 Commonwealth Games resigns after diversity concerns Louise Martin will be replaced by Sandra Osborne, a lawyer who is president of the Barbados Olympic Committee. PTI London 26 July, 2020 23:58 IST Louise Martin resigned over concerns about the lack of diversity on the board. - Reuters Photo PTI London 26 July, 2020 23:58 IST Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin has resigned from leading the organizing committee for the 2022 event in the central English city of Birmingham following concerns about the lack of diversity on the board.The Scot will be replaced by Sandra Osborne, a lawyer who is president of the Barbados Olympic Committee.The resignation followed “discussions over recent months” and Osborne brings “a wealth of skills, experience and new perspectives to this important role,” the CGF said.“The CGF is proud that our organization reflects the diversity of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and that we have a person of Sandra’s caliber to actively contribute on the Birmingham 2022 board,” the federation statement said.“The CGF supports the renewed commitment of the Birmingham 2022 organizing committee to ensure that its governance and management fully reflects the diversity of the city and region.” The CGF said Martin would continue to play an “active role in the supporting preparations” for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.