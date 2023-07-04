When was India’s last penalty shootout in a cup final?

India defeated Kuwait 5-4 in a penalty shootout to lift its ninth SAFF Championship title in Benglauru on Tuesday.

The two teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes of football, thereby prompting a penalty shootout.

This was India’s first penalty shootout win in a cup final since the Nehru Cup in 2012.

In 2012, India and Cameron were locked in a 2-2 draw after the end of extra-time. Gouramangi Singh Moirangtham and Sunil Chhetri scored the goals for India.

Coincidentally, India went on to win the shootout with the same 5-4 scoreline. Robin Singh, Chhetri, Denzil Franco, Mehtab Hossein and Clifford Miranda converting from the spot.

Cameron’s Thierry Makon Nloga was the only player to miss in the shootout which sealed the fate of the game.

India had also got the better of Lebanon via a shootout in the semifinal of the current SAFF championship.