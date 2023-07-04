MagazineBuy Print

When was India’s last penalty shootout in a cup final?

India and Kuwait moved to a penalty shootout in the final of the SAFF Championship after the score was tied at 1-1 after extra-time.

Published : Jul 04, 2023 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a shot by Kuwait’s Shabib Al Khaldi during the final football match of SAFF Championship.
Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a shot by Kuwait’s Shabib Al Khaldi during the final football match of SAFF Championship. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu saves a shot by Kuwait’s Shabib Al Khaldi during the final football match of SAFF Championship. | Photo Credit: PTI

India defeated Kuwait 5-4 in a penalty shootout to lift its ninth SAFF Championship title in Benglauru on Tuesday.

The two teams were locked in a 1-1 stalemate after 120 minutes of football, thereby prompting a penalty shootout.

This was India’s first penalty shootout win in a cup final since the Nehru Cup in 2012.

FOLLOW LIVE | Indis vs Kuwait SAFF Championship Final

In 2012, India and Cameron were locked in a 2-2 draw after the end of extra-time. Gouramangi Singh Moirangtham and Sunil Chhetri scored the goals for India.

Coincidentally, India went on to win the shootout with the same 5-4 scoreline. Robin Singh, Chhetri, Denzil Franco, Mehtab Hossein and Clifford Miranda converting from the spot.

Cameron’s Thierry Makon Nloga was the only player to miss in the shootout which sealed the fate of the game.

India had also got the better of Lebanon via a shootout in the semifinal of the current SAFF championship.

