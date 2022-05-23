Football

Which teams have qualified for Champions League, Europa league and Conference league across Europe?

Here are the teams from the top five leagues of Europe who have qualified for the UCL, UEL and the Conference League.

23 May, 2022 12:52 IST

The 2021-22 season is over across Europe and teams from every league across the continent have booked their places in the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League respectively.

The season, which saw AC Milan win the Scudetto after a decade is back in the Champions League, while three time Champions League winner Manchester United will play the second tier of elite European football next season.

Here are the teams from five leagues of Europe -- England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France -- who have qualified for the UCL, UEL and the Conference League.

Premier League

  • Champions League: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
  • Europa League: Arsenal, Manchester United
  • Conference League: West Ham United

Serie A

  • Champions League: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus
  • Europa League: Lazio, Roma
  • Conference League: Fiorentina

La Liga

  • Champions League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla
  • Europa League: Real Betis, Real Sociedad
  • Conference League: Villarreal

Bundesliga

  • Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig
  • Europa League: Union Berlin, Freiburg
  • Conference League: FC Koln

Ligue 1

  • Champions League: Paris St. Germain (PSG), Marseille
  • Champions League qualification: Monaco
  • Europa League: Rennes
  • Conference League qualification: Nice

