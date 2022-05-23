Football Football Which teams have qualified for Champions League, Europa league and Conference league across Europe? Here are the teams from the top five leagues of Europe who have qualified for the UCL, UEL and the Conference League. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 12:52 IST Champions League trophy. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 12:52 IST The 2021-22 season is over across Europe and teams from every league across the continent have booked their places in the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League respectively.The season, which saw AC Milan win the Scudetto after a decade is back in the Champions League, while three time Champions League winner Manchester United will play the second tier of elite European football next season.Here are the teams from five leagues of Europe -- England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France -- who have qualified for the UCL, UEL and the Conference League.Premier LeagueChampions League: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham HotspurEuropa League: Arsenal, Manchester UnitedConference League: West Ham UnitedALSO READ | Guardiola becomes England's most successful foreign manager Serie AChampions League: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, JuventusEuropa League: Lazio, RomaConference League: FiorentinaLa LigaChampions League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, SevillaEuropa League: Real Betis, Real SociedadConference League: VillarrealBundesligaChampions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig Europa League: Union Berlin, FreiburgConference League: FC KolnALSO READ | Life goes on for Dortmund without Haaland, says coach Rose Ligue 1Champions League: Paris St. Germain (PSG), MarseilleChampions League qualification: Monaco Europa League: RennesConference League qualification: Nice Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :