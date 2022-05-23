Which teams have qualified for Champions League, Europa league and Conference league across Europe?

The 2021-22 season is over across Europe and teams from every league across the continent have booked their places in the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League respectively.

The season, which saw AC Milan win the Scudetto after a decade is back in the Champions League, while three time Champions League winner Manchester United will play the second tier of elite European football next season.

Here are the teams from five leagues of Europe -- England, Italy, Spain, Germany and France -- who have qualified for the UCL, UEL and the Conference League.

Premier League

Champions League: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur Europa League: Arsenal, Manchester United

Arsenal, Manchester United Conference League: West Ham United

ALSO READ | Guardiola becomes England's most successful foreign manager

Serie A

Champions League: AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Juventus Europa League: Lazio, Roma

Lazio, Roma Conference League: Fiorentina

La Liga

Champions League: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla Europa League: Real Betis, Real Sociedad

Real Betis, Real Sociedad Conference League: Villarreal

Bundesliga

Champions League: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig Europa League: Union Berlin, Freiburg

Union Berlin, Freiburg Conference League: FC Koln

ALSO READ | Life goes on for Dortmund without Haaland, says coach Rose

Ligue 1