WATCH: Zinedine Zidane best moments as Real Madrid manager

Zinedine Zidane has stepped down from his position as Real Madrid coach. The development comes merely five days after Real Madrid failed to defend its La Liga crown as Atletico Madrid clinched the title for the first time in seven years.

This was also the first time Real Marid failed to win a title in 11 seasons. The Frenchman had steered Real Madrid to two La Liga titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. He had a contract that expired in June 2022.

RELATED| Zidane resigns as Real Madrid manager, club confirms

In a statement, the club said: "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club."

It added: "Now's the time to respect his decision and show our respect and gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion in the last few years and for what he represents for Real Madrid.

"Zidane is one of Real Madrid's all-time greats and his legend goes beyond what he has done as a coach and player for our club. He knows that he is always in the heart of the club's supporters and that Real Madrid will always be his home."

Here are some of Zidane's best moments with the club -