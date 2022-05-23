This is the most satisfying of my titles, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic after AC Milan's Serie A title win

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who helped AC Milan win its first Serie A title in 2011, was seen celebrating after his team clinched its first Serie A title in 11 years after earning a 3-0 final-day victory at Sassuolo on Sunday.

“This is the most satisfying of my titles," said Ibrahimovic. "I still remember when I came back I promised to take Milan back to the top and to win the scudetto. Many didn’t believe and laughed. Instead I am here as a champion now.

“We worked hard, made sacrifices, suffered. And when you can do that, everything is possible. I suffered a lot for this trophy. It’s the most satisfying.”

AC Milan pips Inter to win first Serie A title in 11 years

The season-long duel between Milan and Inter for the Italian league came down to the final day and the Rossoneri only needed one point to clinch its first scudetto since the 2010-11 season. It had a two-point lead over Inter and a better head-to-head record, which is the tiebreaker.

Ibrahimović was brought on after Giroud was substituted in the 72nd minute and the 40-year-old Swedish striker thought he had scored in what could be his last club match but it was ruled out for offside.

The 40-year-old Ibrahimovic has missed large parts of the season through injury.

“First I have to do things to feel good,” he said when asked about his future. “If I manage to remain well then it hasn't been my last match. We'll see what happens.”