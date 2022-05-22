Football Football AC Milan pips Inter to win first Serie A title in 11 years Milan edged ahead of city rival Inter by two points to claim its first Scudetto in 11 years. Team Sportstar 22 May, 2022 23:26 IST AC Milan celebrates Giroud's goal against Sassuolo. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 22 May, 2022 23:26 IST AC Milan won the Serie A with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Sassuolo on the final day of the season on Sunday.Milan edged ahead of city rival Inter by two points to claim its first Scudetto in 11 years and its 19th title overall.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :