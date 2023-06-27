MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Australia’s Kingston Heath to host 2028 Presidents Cup

Kingston Heath is among the more popular golf courses on the fabled sand belt in Melbourne that has hosted several events, none more highly charged than Tiger Woods winning the Australian Masters in 2009.

Published : Jun 27, 2023 07:40 IST , MELBOURNE, Australia - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen, left, and partner Thorbjorn Olesen hold miniature replica’s of their trophy after winning the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath in Melbourne on November 27, 2016. 
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen, left, and partner Thorbjorn Olesen hold miniature replica’s of their trophy after winning the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath in Melbourne on November 27, 2016.  | Photo Credit: Andrew Brownbill/AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen, left, and partner Thorbjorn Olesen hold miniature replica’s of their trophy after winning the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath in Melbourne on November 27, 2016.  | Photo Credit: Andrew Brownbill/AP

The Presidents Cup is headed Down Under for the fourth time, this time to Kingston Heath for the 2028 matches.

Kingston Heath is among the more popular golf courses on the fabled sand belt in Melbourne that has hosted several events, none more highly charged than Tiger Woods winning the Australian Masters in 2009. The tournament attracted some 25,000 fans each day.

Gary Player won the Australian Open there in 1970, while Karrie Webb won at Kingston Heath in the 2008 Women’s Australian Open. It most recently hosted the Australian Open last December for both men and women, a championship in which half the field played at nearby Victoria.

The PGA Tour announced the deal Tuesday morning in Australia. It is part of a commitment with Visit Victoria to bring the Presidents Cup to Melbourne in 2028 and 2040.

Royal Melbourne hosted the Presidents Cup the previous three times. It was the site of the International team’s only victory in 1998, with the Americans winning in 2011 and then in 2019 when Woods as the playing captain.

The Presidents Cup goes to Royal Montreal in 2024 and Medinah in 2026.

Related stories

Related Topics

Presidents Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Kingston Heath to host 2028 Presidents Cup
    AP
  2. Netherlands stuns West Indies; Logan van Beek hits 30 runs, picks two wickets in Super Over win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India begins campaign against South Korea - full schedule, matches and timing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most Asian Kabaddi Championship titles: India leads the winner’s list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as 50m chief coach after ‘zero communication’ from NRAI regarding contract renewal
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Australia’s Kingston Heath to host 2028 Presidents Cup
    AP
  2. Thriston Lawrence wins fourth European tour title in Munich
    AP
  3. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  4. China’s Yin Ruoning wins maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  5. Diksha Dagar wins Czech Ladies Open, secures second title on European Tour
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia’s Kingston Heath to host 2028 Presidents Cup
    AP
  2. Netherlands stuns West Indies; Logan van Beek hits 30 runs, picks two wickets in Super Over win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Kabaddi Championship: India begins campaign against South Korea - full schedule, matches and timing
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most Asian Kabaddi Championship titles: India leads the winner’s list
    Team Sportstar
  5. Joydeep Karmakar resigns as 50m chief coach after ‘zero communication’ from NRAI regarding contract renewal
    Santadeep Dey
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment