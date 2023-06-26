MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Thriston Lawrence wins fourth European tour title in Munich

Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke on Sunday for his fourth European tour title.

Published : Jun 26, 2023 07:30 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

AP
Thriston Lawrence in action.
Thriston Lawrence in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Thriston Lawrence in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Thriston Lawrence overhauled Joost Luiten in a tense finish to win the BMW International Open by one stroke on Sunday for his fourth European tour title.

Lawrence started the final round four strokes off the lead but his 3-under 69, combined with a 2-over 74 for Luiten, was enough for the South African to win on 13-under overall. Luiten bogeyed the 17th and was left needing a birdie on the 18th to force a playoff, but he could only make par.

“It means a lot. I’m a bit emotional, to be honest,” Lawrence said. “This game is not easy. It was a real push today and I really gave it my all. I feel sorry for Joost. I know how tough this game is.”

Lawrence has won all four of his titles in just over a year and a half, since his first at the European tour and Sunshine Tour co-sanctioned Joburg Open in Nov. 2021. He’s the second South African to win the BMW International Open after Ernie Els in 2013.

READ: Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship

Lawrence’s final round Sunday was full of ups-and-downs with eight birdies and five bogeys.

“At some stage, I didn’t think I’m going to make a par,” he said. “It was birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey, just taking, giving.”

Poland’s Adrian Meronk (68), who is chasing a Ryder Cup spot, was one of four tied for third on 11 under, along with Daniel Hillier (71), Rikuya Hoshino (69) and Maximilian Kieffer (68).

The trio another shot behind included Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (69), who won plaudits for his impressive tour debut on an invite after recently finishing his college golf career at Oklahoma State.

Related stories

Related Topics

BMW International Open

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thriston Lawrence wins fourth European tour title in Munich
    AP
  2. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  3. Timberwolves agree on $42M deal with Naz Reid: reports
    Reuters
  4. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  5. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Golf

  1. Thriston Lawrence wins fourth European tour title in Munich
    AP
  2. Keegan Bradley survives bumpy finish to win Travelers Championship
    Reuters
  3. China’s Yin Ruoning collects maiden major title at Women’s PGA Championship
    Reuters
  4. Diksha Dagar wins Czech Ladies Open, secures second title on European Tour
    PTI
  5. Han clinches first Asian Tour win at Korea Open
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Thriston Lawrence wins fourth European tour title in Munich
    AP
  2. Djokovic still Wimbledon favourite says new world number one Alcaraz
    AFP
  3. Timberwolves agree on $42M deal with Naz Reid: reports
    Reuters
  4. Samsonova, Errani advance at Bad Homburg Open
    AP
  5. CONCACAF: Late goal gives Haiti 2-1 win vs Qatar
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment