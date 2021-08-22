Aditi Ashok slips to T-58 in third round of Women's Open

Aditi Ashok had an off-day at the Carnoustie Links as she carded a roller-coaster three-over 75 in tough and challenging weather conditions to slip to T-58 with one round to go in the AIG Women's Open.

Aditi, who began the week nicely with 71, had a rough start with three bogeys in a row from second to fourth but made up with three birdies in a row from sixth to eighth and turned in even par.

On the back nine of the Links course, she bogeyed 11th and closed with a double bogey on the tough 18th.

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist produced the best round of the week with a sensational 65 and was the co-leader heading into the final day. Nanna Koerstz Madsen continued her consistent form in the tournament as after posting rounds of 70 and 69 on the first two days, the Dane followed that with a 68 in the third round. The highlight was an eagle on the 12th.

Nishtha Madan stays in Top-20 LPGA Q-School

India's Nishtha Madan shot an even-par 72 to keep herself inside Top-20 at Stage I of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament here.

The 23-year-old, who has won four times on the Cactus Tour in Arizona, was flying high at 3-under through the first 10 holes and well inside Top-10 at Shadow Ridge.

Then Nishtha dropped three shots on the 11th, 12th and most disappointingly on the 18th to fall to even par and T-18th. They still have one more round to go.

Things were, however, not so great for the other three Indians as Nikita Arjun (77-74-69), Saaniya Sharma (78-73-73) and Sharmila Nicollet (76-77-73) missed the cut after 54 holes.

After three rounds, Huize Lian of China is back on top of the leaderboard after a 5-under par 67 on the Pete Dye Course. Lian is 14-under overall and has a two-stroke lead with 18 holes remaining.