Aditi tied 8th, Tvesa 39th in Andalucia Open in Spain

India's Aditi Ashok suffered a setback with a late double bogey but finished one-under 71 to be placed tied eighth after the first round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España golf tournament.

The other Indian in the field, Tvesa Malik, who has had a steady season, was tied 39th after a round of three-over 75.

After briefly holding a share of the lead, Aditi who started with a birdie-birdie and turned in three-under, had a rocky back nine.

READ : Hero WPGT: Flawless Hitaashee sets course record as Amandeep, Seher lead 13th

Aditi bogeyed 10th and 13th but birdies on 12th and 14th meant she was still three-under with four holes to go. She double bogeyed the Par-4 15th and finished with three pars for 71.

Tvesa had a bit of a struggle at the end of a long season, as she had only one birdie on seventh and had four bogeys for a 75.

Tvesa sits in the 18th place on the Race to Costa Del Sol standings after playing 19 events, while Aditi is 34th, having played 10 events.

Three players sit in a share of the lead on three-under-par after the first round. Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano, France's Anne-Lise Caudal and Belgium's Manon De Roey all fired rounds of 69 to be at the top of the leaderboard at Los Naranjos Golf Club.

It was the Belgian who posted her score early on having been drawn in the first group of the day and started from the 10th tee.

ALSO READ : Morikawa, McIlroy to start 2022 season in Abu Dhabi

De Roey's only dropped shot of the day came on the 13th, but she soon bounced back with birdies at 16 and 18 to make the turn in 35 (-1).

The 29-year-old made the most of the par-fives on the course securing two more birdies on the second and fifth holes to finish on three-under. Birdies on 16 and 18 saw her make the turn in 35 and the Belgian made the most of the par-fives with two more birdies on the second and fifth holes.

The Belgian comes into the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in good form having led her team to a T4 finish at the Aramco Team Series – Jeddah.

One shot back from the leaders are four players who sit on two-under-par having fired round of 70 and they include Spain's Carlota Ciganda alongside Sweden's Linda Wessberg, England's Hannah Burke and Argentina's Magdalena Simmermacher.