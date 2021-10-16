Aramco Series: Aditi's team lies 13th, Tvesa's team 26th after two rounds

India's Aditi Ashok carded a two-under 70 to be placed tied-13th after the second round of the Aramco Team Series in New York.

Fellow Indian Tvesa Malik (74-72) was T-37th.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda (69-66) topped the leaderboard while Alison Lee was second with cards of 69 and 67. Three players, Pia Babnik (68-69), Danielle Kang (68-69), and Lindsay Weaver (71-66), were tied for third.

ALSO READ - Khalin Joshi emerges victorious at Jaipur Open

In the team competition, Team Ashok, which includes Pia Babnik, Marta Sanz Barrio, and amateur S. Keogh, lay T-13th, alongside the group led by Korda at 21-under. Tvesa, who is part of Team Salas - led by LPGA player Lizzette Salas - was T-26 at 14-under.

Korda sisters Jessica and Nelly were in lead in the team and individual standings, respectively.

How things stand in the @Aramco_Series NYC individual & team competitions heading into the final day



All scores #RaiseOurGame | #BringTheEnergy — Ladies European Tour (@LETgolf) October 15, 2021

The leaders in the team event were the ones led by Bronte Law, whose partners are Kelsey McDonald, Amy Boulden, and J. Ziegler. They shot 16-under-par in the second round to be 31-under.

The quartet of Bronte Law, Kelsey Macdonald, Amy Boulden and amateur Jordan Ziegler gelled together nicely throughout this week and sit in pole position on 31-under-par heading into the final day. One stroke behind the leaders in second place is Team Pace, which also fired a round of 16-under with no bogeys.

Three teams are tied for third at the end of the second day with Team Jessica Korda, Team Strom, and Team Popov all on 29-under-par.