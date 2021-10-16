Golf

Aramco Series: Aditi's team lies 13th, Tvesa's team 26th after two rounds

India's Aditi Ashok carded a two-under 70 to be placed tied-13th after the second round of the Aramco Team Series in New York.

16 October, 2021 13:05 IST

FILE PHOTO: Aditi Ashok carded a two-under 70 in the second round of the Aramco Team Series. - REUTERS

Fellow Indian Tvesa Malik (74-72) was T-37th.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda (69-66) topped the leaderboard while Alison Lee was second with cards of 69 and 67. Three players, Pia Babnik (68-69), Danielle Kang (68-69), and Lindsay Weaver (71-66), were tied for third.

In the team competition, Team Ashok, which includes Pia Babnik, Marta Sanz Barrio, and amateur S. Keogh, lay T-13th, alongside the group led by Korda at 21-under. Tvesa, who is part of Team Salas - led by LPGA player Lizzette Salas - was T-26 at 14-under.

Korda sisters Jessica and Nelly were in lead in the team and individual standings, respectively.

 

The leaders in the team event were the ones led by Bronte Law, whose partners are Kelsey McDonald, Amy Boulden, and J. Ziegler. They shot 16-under-par in the second round to be 31-under.

The quartet of Bronte Law, Kelsey Macdonald, Amy Boulden and amateur Jordan Ziegler gelled together nicely throughout this week and sit in pole position on 31-under-par heading into the final day. One stroke behind the leaders in second place is Team Pace, which also fired a round of 16-under with no bogeys.

Three teams are tied for third at the end of the second day with Team Jessica Korda, Team Strom, and Team Popov all on 29-under-par.

