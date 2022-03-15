More Sports Golf Golf PGTI Players C’ship: Ajeetesh Sandhu in sole lead after first round Ajeetesh Sandhu cards a seven-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship. Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 March, 2022 19:47 IST FILE PHOTO: Ajeetesh Sandhu was the only player to card a 63 in the first round. - AFP Y. B. Sarangi KOLKATA 15 March, 2022 19:47 IST Ajeetesh Sandhu celebrated his return to the Tollygunge Club course after 11 years as he scored a seven-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Tuesday.Six players shared the second place on 64, while six others, including Jeev Milkha Singh, were joint third on 65.The scores63-Ajeetesh Sandhu;64-Khalin Joshi, Karandeep Kochhar, Varun Parikh, Vikram Rana, Rahil Gangjee and Viraj Madappa;65-Rashid Khan, Veer Ahlawat, Sonit Chowrasia, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeev Milkha Singh and Sagar Raghuvanshi. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :