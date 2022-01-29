Lahiri shoots 72 in third round of Farmers Insurance Open

India’s Anirban Lahiri carded an even-par 72 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on the PGA Tour at San Diego, California, USA.

Lahiri continues to occupy the same spot as he did after two rounds - T-62.

Lahiri had a disappointing finish to his third round that saw him drop three bogeys in the last five holes after starting from the 10th.

Lahiri, starting from 10th, bogeyed the 11th, but back-to-back birdies on 12th and 13th followed by five pars saw him turn in one-under. On the second nine, the Indian birdied second, but over the last hole he dropped shots on fourth, fifth and seventh, and picked one birdie on sixth. A few missed putts inside 10 feet did not help his cause.

Will Zalatoris, seeking his first PGA Tour title in his 40th start, shot 65 and moved into shared lead with former World No. 1 Jason Day (67) at 14-under.