Anirban Lahiri makes steady start in Texas, quiet start for Aditi at ANA Inspiration

India’s Anirban Lahiri got off to a steady start at the Valero Texas Open, card a one-under 71 to be tied-22nd at the TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course here. Lahiri birdied 14th, 17th and third holes and bogeyed the 15th and seventh.

Colombian Camilo Villegas moved into the lead with an eight-under 64 which included nine birdies and a bogey, while Sung Kang, 33, is two shots back with Cameron Tringale at 66.

Lahiri, who has had a disappointing run in tournaments of late, was first out on Thursday.

ALSO READ - Woods crash: Detectives determine the cause but won't reveal, says Sheriff

“I think it was nice to get out early. I know it was really cold, but the wind hadn't picked up, so I definitely got some really nice conditions,” he said.

“I've been here a few times. I know how hard this course can be. I think the key is basically to try and put yourself in the fairways as many times as possible and also leave yourself in the right positions on the greens. I was pretty solid inside five, six feet, which is also really important because you don't get a lot of kick-ins, so you have to putt solid. I did hit a few loose shots coming in, felt like I could have closed a couple shots better.”

Training hard

Lahiri said he had been putting in a lot of work in whatever time he got in between events. “I think it's definitely been a lot of work in progress. I think the last month or so I've had to work very hard on regaining the level of ball‑striking that I expect from myself. It was missing during the Florida Swing to a large extent. So last week I stayed home and kind of built on some of the good stuff that I've been doing, so it's nice to actually see it translate on a day like this.”

Jordan Spieth, who seems to be finding his way back with four top-10 finishes in the last two months, is three shots behind with 67 alongside Seung-Yul Noh and Hideki Matsuyama.

Quiet start from Aditi Ashok at ANA Inspiration

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made a quiet start at this year's first Major, the ANA Inspiration, carding a one-over 73 to be placed T-70, the current projected cut line.

Playing an India record-equalling 16th Major, Aditi started on the 10th and dropped a shot on Par-4 10th but parred the next 10 holes.

She found her first and only birdie of the day on Par-4 third. She, however, dropped another shot on Par-3 fifth and parred the rest for 73.

It was a mixed day for Aditi, who hit nine of the 14 fairways and found only half of the 18 greens in regulations and needed 27 putts.

Aditi is playing the ANA Inspiration for the fourth time, and her best has been T-42 in 2017. Aditi's best in a Major is T-22 at the Women's British Open in 2018.