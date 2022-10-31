Golf

Arjun Atwal finishes T-49th Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Arjun Atwal had a great start to the week but ended it tamely on Sunday with a 2-over 73 that saw him finish T-49 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Seamus Power did enough to win his second PGA Tour title while rookie Ben Griffin faltered.

PTI
Southampton Parish, Bermuda, USA 31 October, 2022 12:49 IST
Arjun Atwal carded a 2-over 73 in the final round.

Arjun Atwal carded a 2-over 73 in the final round.

Atwal, who had opened with a sensational 8-under 63, started the final round with a birdie but dropped two bogeys on the third and ninth. On the back nine, he had bogeys on 16th and 18th with a birdie in between on 17th.

REPORT - ROUND III

Power took the lead for good with a 25-foot birdie putt at the 14th. A bogey on the final hole gave the Irishman a 1-under 70 and a one-shot victory over Thomas Detry, who had earlier holed a bunker shot on the 18th for birdie and a 67.

Griffin had a shot at winning on the PGA Tour and going to the Masters. He started the back nine at Port Royal with back-to-back birdies, putting him at 5-under for the day and with a two-shot lead over Power. However, he then bogeyed four straight holes, followed by a double bogey on the par-3 16th that ended his chances.

Results (top five)
1. S. Power (-19)
2. T. Detry (-18)
T3. P. Rogers (-17)
T3: C. A. Yu (-17)
T3. B. Griffin (-17)

