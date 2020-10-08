More Sports Golf Golf Brooks Koepka to return for CJ Cup next week Four-time major winner, Brooks Koepka, has not featured on the PGA Tour since August's Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. Reuters 08 October, 2020 16:56 IST “Excited to get back out there at next week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. It's been a challenging but productive two months of rehabbing my injury,” Brooks Koepka said (File Photo). - Getty Images Reuters 08 October, 2020 16:56 IST Brooks Koepka will make his return from a two-month injury layoff at the PGA Tour's CJ Cup next week.The four-time major winner has not featured since August's Wyndham Championship, where he missed the cut. The 30-year-old American withdrew from the FedExCup playoff opener in Norton, Massachusetts before skipping the U.S. Open due to a knee injury.READ | Aaron Rai beats Tommy Fleetwood in playoff to clinch Scottish Open title “Excited to get back out there at next week's CJ Cup at Shadow Creek. It's been a challenging but productive two months of rehabbing my injury,” Koepka, who has managed just two top-10 finishes in 13 tournaments this year, said on Twitter.“Looking forward to starting the new season in Vegas! As a past champion, I commend everyone at the CJ Cup for moving forward.”This year's CJ Cup, which was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas due to the COVID-19 pandemic, features a star-studded 78-man field that includes Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.