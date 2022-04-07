More Sports Golf Golf Chikka best Indian male and Diksha top Indian woman at Asian Mixed Cup golf The USD 750,000 tournament marks the first time the Asian Tour has staged a mixed event, as it is being jointly sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour. PTI 07 April, 2022 22:47 IST File image of S. Chikkarangappa - GETTY IMAGES PTI 07 April, 2022 22:47 IST Indian golfer S Chikkarangappa, looking for his maiden success on the Asian tour, opened with a solid 3-under 69 and was the best Indian at T-21 in the inaugural Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup here on Thursday.Also shooting a 3-under 69 was compatriot Viraj Madappa, who has one Asian Tour win to his name.The USD 750,000 tournament marks the first time the Asian Tour has staged a mixed event, as it is being jointly sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour.There are eight Indian men and two women, Diksha Dagar (70) at T-36 and Tvesa Malik at T-72.The other men players are Aman Raj (70) in T-36, Rashid Khan, Shiv Kapur and SSP Chawrasia, all at T-52 with cards of 71 each.READ: The Masters 2022 - All you need to know: History, past winners, when and where to watchAjeetesh Sandhu (72) was T-77 and Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was T-116.Thailand’s Ratchanon Chantananuwat, the 15-year-old amateur, who could not practice much last week because he was busy with his studies, shot a nine-under-par 63 to take a share of the lead.His round was matched by Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen, a member of the Ladies European Tour (LET), on the Waterside Course at Siam Country Club, while Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Hung Chien-Yao from Chinese-Taipei carded 65s.Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen and Meghan Maclaren from England are in fifth after firing 66s. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :