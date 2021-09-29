League brings DGC's iconic golfers together

Delhi Golf Club has a legacy of producing international champions and some of its illustrious names will be part of the

inaugural Delhi Golf Club League to be played from October 14 to 31.



A quality field of 18 franchisees - with 18 players each, a coach and a mentor - will clash in a league-cum-knockout format.



Each match will involve seven pairs from two teams. The event will follow the four-ball-better-ball Matchplay format.



The high-point of the league is the list of illustrious mentors like Gaurav Ghei, the first Indian to qualify to the British Open in 1997, four Arjuna Awardees – Shiv Kapur, two-time Indian Open winner Ali Sher, Amit Luthra and Nonita Lall Qureshi – and Asian Tour regulars Chiragh Kumar and Naman Dawar.

Other mentors include country’s leading coaches Amandeep Johl, Brandon D’Souza, Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta professionals from the Ladies Tour Meher Atwal and Ayesha Kapur besides leading amateur Gauri Monga.



Each team owner paid Rs. five lakh to the DGC in an event that does not offer any prize-money.

Sharing the details at a press conference on Wednesday, DGC Captain Balbir Singh Sandhu said, “The upper limit for handicap is 24 for male golfers and 30 for ladies. From a total of 324 players, 38 players have handicaps of five or under while 105 have single-digit handicaps. Overall, 71 percent of the golfers have handicaps of under 18.



“For the purpose of scoring, 75 percent of the original handicap will be considered. Each team should have a lady golfer and a golfer over the age of 70. Each team can have a maximum of one golfer from the under-20 category.”



Ghei, the best known player from the DGC, said, “This provides a great opportunity for the members and mentors, across teams, not only to test their preparedness on the course but also exchange quality knowledge in a very healthy environment.”