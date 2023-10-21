MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Indian Open 2023: Diksha fourth after penultimate round, Krauter opens two-shot lead

With Krauter shooting a second straight four-under 68 and moving five shots ahead of Diksha who shot a 71, it will take some doing from the Indian to lift the trophy on Sunday at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 22:06 IST , GURUGRAM - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
Aline Krauter tees off during the third round of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday.
Aline Krauter tees off during the third round of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Aline Krauter tees off during the third round of the Hero Women’s Indian Open golf at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A birdie-birdie finish saw Diksha Dagar finish the day in fourth spot even as overnight leader Aline Krauter moved to a two-stroke lead over Sara Kjeller after the penultimate round of the 400,000 USD (Rs 3.33 crore) Hero Women’s Indian Open golf in Gurugram on Saturday.

With Kratuer shooting a second straight four-under 68 and moving five shots ahead of Diksha who shot a 71, it will take some doing from the Indian to lift the trophy on Sunday at the DLF Golf and Country Club.

Vani Kapoor, who started the round in the second spot, slipped to the tied fifth spot following a 74.

A bogey-bogey start pushed Diksha on the defensive. Thereafter, she found pars on the next five holes to get her composure back. Birdies on the eighth and 11th holes put her back on par before a dropped shot on the 14th pushed her back. But two birdies at the end of the round kept Diksha in with a chance.

Vani paid for the hat-trick of bogies from the 13th hole though she did manage to pick up a shot on the 17th. She needs to get her putting right to be in the hunt on the final day.

Krauter, on the other hand, was consistent. She continued her bogey-free run by finding three birdies along the way until she faltered on the 14th.

But she immediately birdied the 15th and added another on the 17th to open a two-shot lead.

Leading scores
205 - Aline Krauter (Ger) (69, 68, 68); 207 - Sara Kjellker (Swe) (73, 66, 68); 209 - Madelene Stavnar (Nor) (66, 74, 69); 210 - Diksha Dagar (67, 72, 71); 212 - Hannah Burke (Eng) (70, 70, 72), Vani Kapoor (68, 70, 74); 213 - Gabriella Cowley (Eng) (72, 74, 67), Anne-Charlotte Mora (Fra) 73, 72, 68) and Avani Prashanth (71, 70, 72).
Other Indians: 215 - Gaurika Bishnoi (72, 69, 74); 217 - Vidharti Urs (70, 74, 73), Nishtha Madan (79, 70, 68); 218 - Ridhima Dilawari (74, 71, 73); 220 - Khushi Khanjiau (73, 73, 74); 221- Amandeep Drall (76, 74, 71); 222 - Neha Tripathi (75, 72, 75).

Related Topics

Women's Indian Open Golf /

Diksha Dagar /

Vani Kapoor

