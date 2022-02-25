Disappointing start for Lahiri at Palm Beach; Kitayama leads

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri endured a disappointing start as he carded a 3-over 75 in the first round of the Honda Classic at the PGA National here.

Though the round was not complete with three more players having to come next morning to finish their first round, Lahiri was way behind at T-104th.

American Kurt Kitayama, who is ranked 289th in the world, carded 6-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger, Chris Kirk and Rory Sabbatini.

It was Kitayama’s best round on the PGA Tour, where he has played off-and-on but without much success. In all he has had 25 starts and has no Top-10s.

Lahiri starting from 10th, bogeyed 14th and 15th and then went into the water off his third shot on 18th, his ninth hole, to drop a double bogey.

Turning in 4-over he had two birdies against one bogey. One of the birdies came on ninth, his closing hole.

Kitayama was nearly flawless on Thursday, shooting a 6-under 64 to take the lead.

It was Kitayama's best score in 69 rounds on the PGA TOUR, fuelled by a career-best run of four consecutive birdies on his second nine.

Berger also was bogey-free, and missed an 8-foot birdie try on the par-5 18th to settle for 65.

Peter Uihlein, TOUR rookie Matthias Schwab and Danny Willett were among the group at 67.

Brooks Koepka, a Palm Beach County resident, was in a group at 68. Joaquin Niemann, the Genesis winner last week at Riviera, was 4 under through 12 before giving it all back and settling for an even-par 70.

Curtis Thompson holed out for an eagle at No. 6, the first on that hole since The Honda Classic moved to PGA National in 2007. Thompson shot 70 and was T-45th.