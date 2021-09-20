More Sports Golf Golf Jin Young Ko wins rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. AP WEST LINN, UNITED STATES 20 September, 2021 08:04 IST Jin Young Ko of South Korea watches her putt on the 13th hole during the final round of the LPGA Cambia Portland Classic golf tournament in West Linn on Sunday. - AP AP WEST LINN, UNITED STATES 20 September, 2021 08:04 IST Jin Young Ko won the rain-shortened Cambia Portland Classic on Sunday for her second victory in her last three LPGA Tour starts.Making her first start since the Tokyo Olympics, the second-round South Korean player closed with a bogey-free 3-under 69 at Oregon Golf Club for a four-stroke victory over Jeongeun Lee and Su Oh. Ko finished at 11-under 205.Play was washed out on Saturday because of rain and the event was cut from 72 to 54 holes. Ko took the lead Friday with a 67.“I really wanted to play yesterday, but we couldn’t play,” Ko said. "I tried to make a no bogey-free round today, but I made it. I had a lot of missed shots and I had a lot of missed chipping or something, so I had to make great par saves, but I made it.READ: Swede Broberg shoots nervy final-round 72 to win Dutch OpenShe took a break after the Olympics, skipping the major Women’s British Open.“I spent a great time in Korea after the Olympics, maybe over six or seven weeks,” Ko said. “I had a lot of practice with my same coach and I had a lot of workouts, three times or four times each week.”Ko also won the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in early July. The two-time major champion has nine LPGA Tour victories.Lee and Oh each shot 69. Perrine Delacour was fourth at 5 under after a 69. Patty Tavatanakit (69) was 4 under with Esther Henseleit (70) and Carlota Ciganda (73).READ: Ajeetesh Sandhu tied-15th after third round at Dutch OpenGemma Dryburgh, a stroke behind Ko entering the round, had a 76 to drop into a tie for eighth at 3 under.The tournament was shifted from Edgewater Country Club to Oregon Golf Club in June because of safety concerns about a homeless encampment bordering Edgewater.“This course was really amazing — fairways and greens are really perfect,” Ko said. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :