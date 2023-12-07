MagazineBuy Print

Jon Rahm set to join LIV on deal worth $600M: Reports

LIV already enticed Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and others from the PGA Tour with huge paydays, but adding Rahm — the No. 3 player in the world and an immensely popular player among fans — would be a severe hit for the tour.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 22:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm of Spain in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jon Rahm of Spain in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Wall Street Journal reported that two-time major champion Jon Rahm is expected to sign a massive deal to join LIV Golf, another hit for the PGA Tour as it races the clock to finalise an agreement to ally with the Saudi-backed league.

ALSO READ
Tiger Woods vaults 430 spots, drawing scrutiny to world rankings

LIV already enticed Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and others from the PGA Tour with huge paydays, but adding Rahm — the No. 3 player in the world and an immensely popular player among fans — would be a severe hit for the tour.

The Wall Street Journal reported the Rahm defection could be announced this week. While the report didn’t estimate a value for the deal, the Daily Mail said moving to LIV could earn Rahm a $600 million contract.

Earlier this year, the PGA Tour and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced an agreement to join forces, and there’s a Dec. 31 deadline to seal the deal. How Rahm joining LIV’s roster will impact the alliance isn’t clear.

ALSO READ
Indian sports news wrap, December 7

Rahm, 29, won the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters, two of his 11 PGA Tour victories. He completed his most successful season this year, winning four events.

The Spaniard, who helped Team Europe win the Ryder Cup this fall, has career earnings on tour of $51.5 million since joining in 2016. His rumoured LIV contract would dwarf that amount.

Since the emergence of LIV Golf in 2022, Rahm has been one of the PGA Tour’s staunchest supporters and has spoken critically of LIV.

Perhaps with an eye toward joining LIV, however, Rahm recently pulled out of the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy-led TGL virtual golf league and has yet to commit to playing in January in the American Express in La Quinta, Calif., where he is the defending champion.

