Kapil Dev to make comeback in Delhi Golf Club League

After a year’s gap, the ever-popular cricket icon Kapil Dev will join the action when the much awaited third edition of the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League opens here on October 12.

Kapil, part of the runner-up team in 2021, will turn out for 24 Secure Lions in the 22-team field - up by two this year.

Each team consisting of 21 members will play in a four-ball-better-ball Matchplay format. The final will be played on November 4. The A-team is back as the defending champion.

Sharing the details of the annual event, Chairman of the Tournament Committee Commodore Sharat Mohan said, “The teams will be divided into four groups. After the round robin league, the top two teams from each group will move into the quarterfinals.”

Elaborating on the format, DGC’s Captain Raj Khanna said, “Each team will field seven pairs against an equal number of pairs from the other team, with each player playing off 75 per cent of their original handicaps.”

The teams are allowed to have the services of coaches and mentors. Arjuna Awardees Nonita Lall Qureshi, Amit Luthra apart from Gaurav Ghei, Vivek Bhandari, Chiragh Kumar, Amandeep Johl, Ayesha Kapur and several top coaches of the country are attached with the teams.