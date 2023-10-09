MagazineBuy Print

Kapil Dev to make comeback in Delhi Golf Club League

Kapil Dev, part of the runner-up team in 2021, will turn out for 24 Secure Lions. Each team consisting of 21 members will play in a four-ball-better-ball Matchplay format.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 21:55 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Rakesh Rao
From left: Golfer Digraj Singh, Cmde. Sharat Mohan (Chairman, Tournament Committee), Raj Khanna (captain, DGC), Alok Tickoo (EVP, Lloyd) and mentors Amandeep Johl and Ayesha Kapur at the launch of the third Delhi Golf Club League at the Delhi Golf Club on Monday.
From left: Golfer Digraj Singh, Cmde. Sharat Mohan (Chairman, Tournament Committee), Raj Khanna (captain, DGC), Alok Tickoo (EVP, Lloyd) and mentors Amandeep Johl and Ayesha Kapur at the launch of the third Delhi Golf Club League at the Delhi Golf Club on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.
infoIcon

From left: Golfer Digraj Singh, Cmde. Sharat Mohan (Chairman, Tournament Committee), Raj Khanna (captain, DGC), Alok Tickoo (EVP, Lloyd) and mentors Amandeep Johl and Ayesha Kapur at the launch of the third Delhi Golf Club League at the Delhi Golf Club on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement.

After a year’s gap, the ever-popular cricket icon Kapil Dev will join the action when the much awaited third edition of the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League opens here on October 12.

Kapil, part of the runner-up team in 2021, will turn out for 24 Secure Lions in the 22-team field - up by two this year.

Each team consisting of 21 members will play in a four-ball-better-ball Matchplay format. The final will be played on November 4. The A-team is back as the defending champion.

Sharing the details of the annual event, Chairman of the Tournament Committee Commodore Sharat Mohan said, “The teams will be divided into four groups. After the round robin league, the top two teams from each group will move into the quarterfinals.”

ALSO READ | TEAM EUROPE WIN THE 2023 RYDER CUP

Elaborating on the format, DGC’s Captain Raj Khanna said, “Each team will field seven pairs against an equal number of pairs from the other team, with each player playing off 75 per cent of their original handicaps.”

The teams are allowed to have the services of coaches and mentors. Arjuna Awardees Nonita Lall Qureshi, Amit Luthra apart from Gaurav Ghei, Vivek Bhandari, Chiragh Kumar, Amandeep Johl, Ayesha Kapur and several top coaches of the country are attached with the teams.

The teams in Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League:
The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie’s Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, MMG Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Royal Ranthambore Athletic Drive, Deutsche Motoren, Birdie Machine, Ardee Masters, Bliss Golfers, B i Luxury, Bharat Strikers, Golf Code and Dayal Opticals.

Kapil Dev

Delhi Golf Club

