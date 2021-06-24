LET, Indian consulates help Tvesa reach venue on time

Olympic hopeful Indian golfer Tvesa Malik, who had lost her passport, has finally reached the venue for the Czech Ladies Open after receiving help through the Ladies European Tour and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic.

Malik misplaced her passport during one of the Covid tests at either a venue or an airport. But after four stressful days, she is ready to tee.

She reached out to the Tour officials and the Indian consulates in Stockholm and Czech Republic.

Malik, who has an outside chance of qualifying as the second Indian entry in women's section for the Olympics, needs to win or finish in Top-3 and hope for some withdrawals to join Aditi Ashok in Tokyo.

"Somewhere during that period I lost my passport. The tests themselves can sometimes be stressful," she said.

She couldn’t recall where she had last left the passport but had the presence of mind to inform the LET and managed to get across to the Indian consulate.

"The Tour (LET) was amazing," added Malik. "It was a big relief when I landed in Prague. Hitting golf balls at a range never felt better." Meanwhile, she will get a new passport. The Czech Ladies is being held in Beroun, a venue 40 km outside Prague.