Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa, Aditi off to decent starts

Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Ladies Scottish Open with an even-par round to be placed tied 22nd. It was Malik’s first competitive round since South African Women’s Open in March.

With only 21 players carding under-par scores, Malik was the best of the three Indians in the tournament, co-sanctioned by the LPGA. The 144-player field had to encounter tall roughs and strong winds. There was a two-hour fog delay on the first day and nine groups were unable to finish due to the late start.

READ| Wyndham Championship: Anirban Lahiri cards one-under in first round

Aditi Ashok, the winner of the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open, has not played since finishing tied-fourth in the Women’s NSW Open in Australia in February. She started with two-over 73 and was tied-48th, while Diksha Dagar, winner of the 2019 Women’s South African Open, struggled to 78 and was T-120th. Dagar had five bogeys and a double-bogey and no birdies.

Tvesa, whose best LET finish has been tied-sixth at Hero Women’s Indian Open last year, had a creditable four birdies, but she too dropped four shots as the conditions took a toll. She began and ended the day with disappointing bogeys, but in between birdied fifth, seventh, 11th and 15th and dropped shots on first, ninth, 13th and 18th.