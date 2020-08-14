More Sports Golf Golf Ladies Scottish Open: Tvesa, Aditi off to decent starts The 144-player field had to encounter tall roughs and strong winds. There was a two-hour fog delay on the first day and nine groups were unable to finish due to the late start. PTI North Berwick (Scotland) 14 August, 2020 14:26 IST Tvesa Malik of India plays her second shot at the 5th hole during day one of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. - GETTY IMAGES PTI North Berwick (Scotland) 14 August, 2020 14:26 IST Tvesa Malik opened her campaign at the Ladies Scottish Open with an even-par round to be placed tied 22nd. It was Malik’s first competitive round since South African Women’s Open in March.With only 21 players carding under-par scores, Malik was the best of the three Indians in the tournament, co-sanctioned by the LPGA. The 144-player field had to encounter tall roughs and strong winds. There was a two-hour fog delay on the first day and nine groups were unable to finish due to the late start.READ| Wyndham Championship: Anirban Lahiri cards one-under in first round Aditi Ashok, the winner of the 2016 Hero Women’s Indian Open, has not played since finishing tied-fourth in the Women’s NSW Open in Australia in February. She started with two-over 73 and was tied-48th, while Diksha Dagar, winner of the 2019 Women’s South African Open, struggled to 78 and was T-120th. Dagar had five bogeys and a double-bogey and no birdies.Tvesa, whose best LET finish has been tied-sixth at Hero Women’s Indian Open last year, had a creditable four birdies, but she too dropped four shots as the conditions took a toll. She began and ended the day with disappointing bogeys, but in between birdied fifth, seventh, 11th and 15th and dropped shots on first, ninth, 13th and 18th. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.