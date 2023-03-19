DGC Open: Miguel Tabuena pips Rashid for title

Just when it appeared Rashid Khan had the DGC Open title firmly secured in his hip pocket, Miguel Tabuena picked it up.

The dramatic twist to the finale of the $750,000 event came after Tabuena’s birdies on the 15th and 16th holes coincided with Rashid’s bogeys on the 15th and 17th holes.

Minutes later, Tabuena’s stunning 7-under 65 for a 12-under 276 proved enough to fetch him $135,000. An exasperated Rashid, who aggregated 277, collected $82,500 after paying heavily for those late errors in judgement.

If Rashid managed to avoid sharing the second spot with Thailand’s Chapchai Nirat, it was due to the final-hole birdie, after missing an unlikely eagle-putt needed to force a playoff with Tabuena.

Moments after Rashid missed his eagle putt, a relieved Tabuena celebrated his first title on the Asian Tour in five years with a quick video call to his wife.

For the better part of Sunday, Rashid stayed at least two shots ahead after starting the round with a three-stroke lead.

The turning point was Tabeuna’s back-nine 32 dotted with birdies on the 10th, 12th, 15th and 16th holes that saw him catch up with Rashid at 12-under. Within minutes, Rashid dropped a shot on the 15th to lose his lead for the first time. He went on to bogey the par-3 17th after landing his tee shot in the greenside bunker and failing to reach the green with his second shot. Rashid two-putted, much to the relief of a nervous Tabuena who watched the action on the TV screen in the scoring room.

“I was solid off the tee and with him iron-play,” said the champion while reflecting on his final round. “I’ve played several times on this course and I know that one has to be patient here. All week, I did not shoot an over-par score. I really played well.”