Paris Olympics gold medallist Scheffler gets $8 mln bonus for standout PGA Tour season

Scheffler won six tournaments during the PGA Tour’s 2024 season, including four Signature Events and a second career major championship at the Masters.

Published : Aug 12, 2024 21:22 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Gold medallist Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates on the podium.
Gold medallist Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Gold medallist Scottie Scheffler of the U.S. celebrates on the podium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympic champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler has pocketed $8 million for finishing top of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 list that highlights season-long performance, the PGA Tour said on Monday.

Scheffler won six tournaments during the PGA Tour’s 2024 season, including four Signature Events and a second career major championship at the Masters.

“It’s been an incredible year for me both on and off the course, so to finish up the regular season by earning the top spot in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is an honor,” Scheffler said in a news release.

“Every year I try to perform and compete to the best of my abilities, so this award really represents the hard work put in throughout the course of the season with the support of my family and team.”

In March, Scheffler got his first win of 2024 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which began a series of four wins in five starts, including triumphs at The Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage.

List of world records broken at the Paris Olympics

He went on to win the Memorial Tournament and Travelers Championship to claim four of the eight Signature Events on the season.

After his excellent regular season, Scheffler won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics where he began the final round four shots back of the co-leaders but fired a closing nine-under-par 62 to triumph by one stroke.

As part of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10, a $40 million bonus is shared among the top-10 finishers in the FedExCup regular season standings.

Reigning PGA Championship and British Open winner Xander Schauffele ($6 million) and Rory McIlroy ($4.8 million) finished second and third, respectively, while Collin Morikawa ($4.4 million) and Wyndham Clark ($4 million) rounded out the top five. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Scottie Scheffler /

Paris 2024

