Ridhima and Gaurika T-13 at Lavaux Ladies Open in France

Ridhima Dilawari staged a fine comeback from an early double bogey to shoot three-under 69 and get into top-15 at the Lavaux Ladies Open on the Ladies European Tour Access Series (LETAS).

Also joining her in T-13th place was Gaurika Bishnoi (72), who rallied from two bogeys in the first three holes.

Both Indians are now one-under 143 and five behind the leader.

Sandhu shoots 69, Sharma rallies in second nine for 70 at Dutch Open

Among other Indians, Pranavi Urs (71-74) was T-21st, and Amandeep Drall (73-73) was T-28th. Vani Kapoor (75-74) at T-44th also made the cut.

However, Durga Nittur (74-78) paid the price for a triple bogey on eighth and missed the cut.