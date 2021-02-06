Shubhankar misses cut by one shot at Saudi International

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma struggled with his putting as he missed the cut by one shot in the Saudi International at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

Sharma, who shot one-under 69 in the first round, returned a second round of 2-over 72. His total of one-over fell one short of the cut line. When play ended early on Friday, Sharma was 2-over through holes, and needed to make up some ground to ensure weekend action. But in his last six holes, he gave away one more shot on sixth, his 15th hole and managed just one birdie on the seventh and exited.

Dustin Johnson, world number one, flawless for 48 holes, survived a double on Par-4 13th and then finished birdie-birdie for a third round 66.

His earlier rounds were 67-64. Johnson, who saw 11-foot eagle putt slide past the cup, birdied it and is now 13-under and two shots ahead of Victor Perez (67-66-66).

Four players, Tyrrell Hatton (67-67-66), Soren Kjeldsen (69-66-65), Tony Finau (68-65-67) and Andy Sullivan (66-66-68) are all tied third at 10-under.

Second round co-leader, Stephen Gallacher carded 2-over 72 in the third round and dropped to T-14 at 8-under. Ryan Fox dropped from shared second round lead to T-7 after a round of 71.