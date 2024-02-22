MagazineBuy Print

Vooty Masters: Shaurya Binu maintains lead, defending champion Gandas in ninth

Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee (67) was placed third at nine-under 135 while American Varun Chopra (65) and Chile's Matias Dominguez (69) were tied fourth at eight-under 136.

Published : Feb 22, 2024 19:49 IST , HYDERABAD - 2 MINS READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru.
| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shaurya Binu of Bengaluru maintained his lead after posting a second straight six-under 66 in round two that took his total to 12-under 132 at the Rs 1 crore prizemoney Dream Valley Vooty Masters golf championship at the Vooty Golf County in Vikarabad near here on Thursday.

Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema returned a 65 to end the day in second position at 10-under 134.

The cut was declared at one-over 145 with 60 professionals made the cut.

ALSO READ: Upcoming Indian Racing League season to feature two new tracks in Coimbatore and Bengaluru

Shaurya Binu (66-66), the overnight leader by one shot, made an early bogey on the 11th but came roaring back with an eagle on the very next hole where he landed his approach within four feet of the hole. Shaurya then picked up three more birdies on the back-nine to make the turn at four-under for the day.

After making a birdie and bogey each over the next six holes, Shaurya closed the day on a high with birdies on the last two holes that came as a result of conversions from 20 feet and 35 feet respectively.

Shaurya said, “I did well to carry forward the momentum from round one. My placement off the tees and with my approach shots was brilliant. I took advantage of two short par-4s which were within my range with the driver.

“Fortunately for me, I missed my shots on the right side of the green and managed to make up and downs from there.”

Angad Cheema (69-65) struck a 65 featuring an eagle, six birdies and a bogey, to rise five spots to second position. Angad, coming off a great 2023 season where he finished fifth in the PGTI Order of Merit, drove the green on the par-4 13th hole on Thursday to set up his 10-feet eagle conversion.

ALSO READ: Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe

Bengaluru-based Rahil Gangjee (67) was placed third at nine-under 135 while American Varun Chopra (65) and Chile’s Matias Dominguez (69) were tied fourth at eight-under 136.

Reigning champion Manu Gandas shot an eight-under 64, the week’s best round so far, to climb 60 spots to be tied ninth at six-under 138. Manu’s round included an eagle, seven birdies including six on the trot, and a bogey. Gandas holed his approach from 100 yards for eagle on the par-4 13th hole. Manu thus fell just one short of his course record of 63 set during Vooty Masters 2022.

Vikarabad-based Mohd Azhar (70) was the only local player to make the cut as he totalled four-under 140 to be tied 15th.

Round 2 Leaderboard
132: Shaurya Binu (66-66)
134: Angad Cheema (69-65)
135: Rahil Gangjee (68-67)
136: Varun Chopra (71-65); Matias Dominguez (67-69)

Manu Gandas

