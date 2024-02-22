Upcoming Indian Racing League season to feature two new tracks in Coimbatore and Bengaluru

The upcoming Indian Racing League season will feature two new tracks CoASTT High Performance in Coimbatore and Bren Raceway in Bengaluru, promising to inject fresh challenges and excitement into the season, according to Mr. Akhil Reddy, chairman of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd.

In an exclusive chat with Sportstar Mr. Akhilesh said the inclusion of these two tracks reflected the continuous evolution and expansion of the racing landscape, enhancing diversity and enriching the overall racing experience for participants and the fans.

“Well, the complete schedule of the season will be released on February 26,” he said.

Referring to Hyderabad as the venue, the RRPL chairman said that the Hyderabad round of the Formula 4 Indian Championship was shifted to Chennai due to the State Elections during that period.

“We are currently in the process of engaging with the newly elected government to advocate for the reinstatement of motorsport events in Hyderabad. Our intention is to elucidate the numerous benefits that motorsport races bring to the city and the state as a whole,” Mr. Akhil said.

“Upon successful dialogue and persuasion, we hope to secure approval for hosting races in Hyderabad in the future. We remain optimistic about the prospect of our proposal being accepted soon,” he said.

Regarding Formula 3 races, the top official of RRPL said currently the plan was to bring Formula 3 to India by 2026.

“The importance of hosting F3 races in the country lies in providing Indian drivers with the opportunity to take their first and second steps (Formula 4 and Formula 3) in motorsport from their homeland,” he said.

On female drivers’ growing interest, Mr. Akhil said in the last season, there had been a noticeable increase in female participation in motorsport, with more women breaking stereotypes and making their mark in various racing series.

“ RPPL is actively supporting and promoting this trend by implementing initiatives to encourage female involvement in the sport. This includes creating dedicated programs and scholarships aimed at nurturing young female talent, providing equal opportunities for participation, and fostering a supportive and inclusive environment within the racing community,” he explained.

“By championing diversity and inclusivity, RPPL aims to inspire more women to pursue their passion for motorsport and contribute to its continued growth and success,” he said.

On the popularity of motorsport in India in general, Mr. Akhil said it had surged in recent years due to increased media coverage, the rise of talented Indian drivers in international competitions, and the hosting of prestigious events.

“To further encourage young enthusiasts, RPPL has launched various initiatives. These include grassroots development programs to identify and nurture young talent. RPPL also conducts promotional events to raise awareness and generate excitement about motorsport among the youth,” Mr Akhil said.

“By actively engaging with young enthusiasts and providing them with opportunities to participate and excel in the sport, RPPL is contributing to the continued growth and popularity of motorsport in India,” he concluded.