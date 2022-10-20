Sweden’s Linda Wessberg emerged as an early leader with a stunning round of 7-under 65, marked by a rare hole-in-one, as 22 ladies broke par in the opening round of the $400,000 Hero Women’s Indian Open golf here on Thursday.

On a windless day, the DLF Golf and Country Club course played true and encouraged players to stay aggressive with their approach shots. Amandeep Drall read the conditions well and shared the third spot wit a 67 after reaching 17 Greens in Regulation.

The day saw two holes in one, with Linda finding it on the 150-yard fifth hole and Scotland’s Gabrielle MacDonald on the 163-yard 16th. However, Gabrielle could only manage to card a 76, worth the tied 76th spot.

Among the Indians, Amandeep stood out with her sensible play. She stuck to the basics and the accuracy of her shots from the fairway meant she had very little to do with her putter as she was putted mostly from close range.

Tvesa Malik, three-under for the day, bounced back brilliantly following a double-bogey on the par-5 15th after starting from the 10th tee. She birdied the 17th and 18th holes to take the turn at even par and then found three birdies on a flawless back-nine for a 33.

Aditi Ashok’s eventful front-nine 35 matched a steady 35 on her way in for a 70. Teeing off from the 10th hole, Aditi birdied the 11th, 15th and 16th which was almost undone by her bogeys on the 14th and 17th holes.

On the back-nine, Aditi did not put a foot wrong and birdied the seventh for a card of two-under.

Top-10 scores: 65 - Linda Wessberg (Swe); 66 - Anais Meyssonnier (Fra); 67 - Noora Komkulainen (Fin), Amandeep Drall (Ind); 68 - Elin Arvidsson (Swe), Caroline Hedwall (Swe); 69 - Nicole Garcia (RSA), Luna Sobron Galmes (Esp), Ana Pelaez Trivino (Esp) and Tvesa Malik (Ind).

Other leading Indians: 70 - Aditi Ashok; 71 - Gaurika Bishnoi; 72 - Nishtha Madan, Vani Kapoor; 73 - Sehar Atwal, Hitaashee Bakshi Pranavi Urs; Diksha Dagar.