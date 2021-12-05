Junior Men's Hockey World Cup: Argentina thumps Germany for first title in 16 years

Argentina showcased its organised game with great composure to beat six-time champion German side 4-2 and win the title after 16 years in the men’s hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

As Cyclone Jawad weakened, the Argentines – who overcame Covid related curbs and other domestic issues – rode on penalty corner specialist Lautaro Domene’s hat-trick to taste victory in a well-contested final.

Coached by Olympic gold medallist Lucas Rey, Argentina controlled the game smartly. It relied on its sound basics, strong structure and timely tackles to nip most of the German moves in the bud.

It benefited from some well-executed moves and took a 2-0 lead. Lautaro Domene flicked high in the opening quarter and scored off a variation in the second.

Germany raided through hard hits and quick passes from outside the circle after half-time. One such move reduced the gap as Julius Hayner tapped in a loose ball.

Germany got three consecutive short corners early in the final quarter and Masi Pfandt's conversion drew parity.

The Argentines remained calm as Domene completed his hat-trick and Franco Agostini struck in the final minute to seal the win. Germany finished second after 42 years.

An error-prone India lost to a better-prepared France 3-1 to finish fourth for a second time. It was the 2016 champion’s second loss to France in this edition.

The home team kept its goal safe in the first quarter. It was unlucky to see Araijeet Singh Hundal’s shot hitting the post in the 12 minute.

The host conceded as many as 14 penalty corners and trailed 0-1 after the second quarter with its captain Timothee Clement converting his team’s fifth short corner and going on to achieve his hat-trick.

Sudeep Chirmako’s 42 minute goal gave some hope but the host could not capitalise on several chances.

The results:

Final: Argentina 4 (Lautaro Domene 10, 25, 50, Franco Agostini 60) bt Germany 2 (Julius Hayner 36, Masi Pfandt 47).

3-4 places: France 3 (Timothee Clement 26, 34, 47) bt India 1 (Sudeep Chirmako 42)

5-6 places: Netherlands bt Belgium 6-4

7-8 places: Spain bt Malaysia 4-1.