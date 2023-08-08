Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Japan, South Korea to make final push for semifinal spots

While the eyes of the hockey world will be glued on the India versus Pakistan clash, both Japan and South Korea will want to add to the intrigue in their bid to make the Asian Champions Trophy semifinals.

Japan will take on China in the early clash, while South Korea will face Malaysia here at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium on Wednesday.

A victory for Japan against the already-eliminated China will put the Samurai back in the mix for the last four but will need to wait for the other results to go in its favour.

Japan captain Seren Tanaka said before the tournament that penalty corners were its strength but the team has won only 11 short corners in four matches, while converting two.

In the last two matches, against Pakistan and Malaysia, Japan has shown its attacking quality. While it was able to overturn a deficit to get a 3-3 draw against Pakistan, it was wasteful in its finishing in the 3-1 defeat to Malaysia.

Against Malaysia, Japan had 23 circle penetrations and 10 shots on goal for its solitary consolation goal in the final two minutes of the game.

While Korea went down to India in its last match, it made it difficult for the table-topper with its shape.

“They play very low. It’s a slow game. They want to try to frustrate you and entice you to give them the ball and then they play their style. That’s the way they played for most of the game. They would fall back into their half,” said India head coach Craig Fulton.

One aspect which has let third-placed Korea down so far has been its finishing and its penalty corner conversion. The World Cup quarterfinalist has scored six goals in the tournament with four field goals after 71 circle penetrations and two conversions from 22 penalty corners.

Skipper Jang Jong-hyun hasn’t been effective with his dragflicks with the veteran being displaced from duty halfway through the game against India by Yang Ji-hun, who scored Korea’s second goal.

On the other hand, Malaysia responded from the humbling against India with a 3-1 win over Japan. While the Speedy Tigers weren’t at their best, they still have plenty of individual attacking quality to trouble the Koreans.