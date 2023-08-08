MagazineBuy Print

Haiqin Weng, author-cum-coach, leads China’s Asian Champions Trophy ambitions

Haiqin Weng, China’s coach looks more academic than sporty, but there is no doubt about the seriousness of this tournament for his side.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 20:40 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Haiqin Weng, China’s hockey coach during the practice session in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023.
Haiqin Weng, China’s hockey coach during the practice session in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Hockey India
infoIcon

Haiqin Weng, China’s hockey coach during the practice session in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

The Chinese team here at the Asian Champions Trophy has been inexperienced but impressive, physically powerful and fighting hard. They have also been the most disciplined side in the tournament. Not surprising given their coach has also been an umpire and co-authored a research paper on the physical demands of the sport.

Haiqin Weng looks more academic than sporty, but there is no doubt about the seriousness of this tournament for his side. “This is a very high level tournament and we are putting full efforts. It is difficult to reach the top-four here, yes, but we are taking every match very seriously, even if we lose. There are valuable world ranking points available and we are playing with full intensity,” he told Sportstar, speaking through a translator.

The paper he co-authored, which was published earlier this year, was on improving already existing studies on maximising player performance by analysing physiological data to tailor training programmes considering individual player’s internal responses to certain external stimuli, based on data collected during the 2021 National Games of China.

“The aim of this study was to investigate the peak running, mechanical, and physiological demands of players of different positions in professional men’s field hockey matches. Eighteen professional male field hockey players participated in the study, and data were collected in eleven official matches... Physical and physiological output of forwards, midfielders, and defenders in full matches and during one-minute peak periods was analysed. For all metrics and positions, the values identified for the one-minute peak periods were greater than the average values of match play. In terms of one-minute peak period Player Load, forwards achieved the highest while defenders the lowest,” the summation of the paper says.

“Technology is very important, from a tactical point of view to fitness issues, in games. It is very useful to assess players and for them to analyse their opponents, individually and as a team, in a match, which is a big challenge. Hi-tech analysis is extremely important before and during games,” he explained. It helped that he was the coach of the Guangdong hockey team during the study, ensuring there was enough subject material to test.

What he is less comfortable with is the constant changes in international rules but, as a former umpire, understands there is little to do other than adapt to it. “The rule changes every time is very confusing and difficult to keep planning accordingly. But as a coach we just need to get used to them and make sure the players understand them. It is very useful being an umpire-turned-coach because you are familiar with the changes all the time and can keep the players updated,” he added.

Given the way his wards have pushed teams here, it won’t be a surprise if they cause an upset or two at the Asian Games.

