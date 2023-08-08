MagazineBuy Print

Herman Kruis to oversee Indian teams for Junior World Cups

The men’s Junior World Cup is to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December while the women will play in Santiago and Kruis will join the teams during the 4-Nation tournament in Germany later this month.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 14:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Uthra Ganesan
Former Dutch women’s chief coach Herman Kruis will be a part of the staff for the Junior men’s and women’s teams. 
Former Dutch women’s chief coach Herman Kruis will be a part of the staff for the Junior men’s and women’s teams.  | Photo Credit: AP
Hockey India has named former Dutch women’s chief coach Herman Kruis as part of the staff for the Junior men’s and women’s teams ahead of their respective Junior World Cups later this year.

The men’s Junior World Cup is to be held in Kuala Lumpur in December while the women will play in Santiago and Kruis will join the teams during the 4-Nation tournament in Germany later this month. He will oversee the preparations of both teams.

Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

Kruis, an FIH certified coach-educator, was the Dutch women’s coach from 2008-2010, finishing runner-up at the 2010 World Cup, and their women’s indoor team from 2006-08. Most recently he was coach of the Belarus women’s team. Interestingly, currently women’s coach Janneke Schopman was a member of the Dutch team under Kruis.

“The next four months are exciting and at the same time an important phase in the teams’ preparations. I look forward to working with them to achieve the desirable results,” Kruis said in a statement.

