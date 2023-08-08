MagazineBuy Print

When is India vs Pakistan hockey match in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023?

The Indian men’s national hockey team will play archrival Pakistan on September 30 in a Pool A match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 13:57 IST , KOLKATA - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: India and Pakistan hockey players enter the pitch ahead of the men’s gold medal match at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea.
File Photo: India and Pakistan hockey players enter the pitch ahead of the men’s gold medal match at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea. | Photo Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: India and Pakistan hockey players enter the pitch ahead of the men’s gold medal match at the 2014 Asian Games in South Korea. | Photo Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

The India men’s hockey team will play archrival Pakistan on September 30 in a Pool-A match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The match, supposed to start at 6:15 PM IST, will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

Also Read: Hockey schedule for Asian Games 2023: Full list of men’s and women’s matches, groups, timings, venues at Hangzhou 2022

The Pakistan men’s team is the most successful in Asian Games history, having won the gold medal a record eight times - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990 and 2010.

The Indian men’s team is also one of the most successful teams in Asia. It has won the Asian Games thrice – in 1966, 1998 and 2014.

Also Read: 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou: Full schedule of India men’s and women’s hockey matches; dates; timings

The last time both teams faced each other in the Asian Games was in the 2014 edition at Incheon, South Korea, where India beat Pakistan in the final to clinch the gold medal.

Related Topics

India /

Pakistan /

Asian Games 2023

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

