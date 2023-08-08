When is India vs Pakistan hockey match in Hangzhou Asian Games 2023?

The India men’s hockey team will play archrival Pakistan on September 30 in a Pool-A match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The match, supposed to start at 6:15 PM IST, will be played at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

The Pakistan men’s team is the most successful in Asian Games history, having won the gold medal a record eight times - 1958, 1962, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1990 and 2010.

The Indian men’s team is also one of the most successful teams in Asia. It has won the Asian Games thrice – in 1966, 1998 and 2014.

The last time both teams faced each other in the Asian Games was in the 2014 edition at Incheon, South Korea, where India beat Pakistan in the final to clinch the gold medal.