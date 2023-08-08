MagazineBuy Print

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: Pakistan turns to mind games before clash against India

Despite sitting at the top, India will be hoping to keep the momentum against arch-rival Pakistan as the teams continue fine-tuning their plans for the Asian Games.

Published : Aug 08, 2023 21:49 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Uthra Ganesan
Pakistan men’s hockey team captain Umar Bhutta (L) with the team’s coach Muhammad Saqlain ahead of an Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match against India. | Photo Credit: PTI
With no practice session to allow enough recovery period for the players, India and Pakistan took contrasting views ahead of Wednesday’s big-ticket clash with the host preferring to focus on itself and the visitor declaring that India was definitely vulnerable in areas it would look to exploit.

“It’s always an awesome experience to watch (India-Pakistan clash) and now to be a part of it is special. But for us, an improved performance from yesterday will be the priority and we are fully focussed on what we have to do.

“They are in a different situation so that makes it an interesting contest. We are here to play the game in the occasion but we are not here for the occasion, we are focussed on where we are as a team to get three points and go into the semis in a good position,” India’s coach Craig Fulton made it clear.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh was equally circumspect.

“We play the same style, have the same mentality. Not that now it’s any easier but of course, in terms of results, we are doing better and have a better structure. We need to have a really solid structure to counter their individual players and dominate the set pieces and control the ball really well,” he added.

Pakistan coach Mohammad Saqlain, however, said that India was not planning in any structure at all.

“The pressure will be on them. As per me, India is not playing to any structure, they are playing on fitness and PCs and running behind the ball,” he said.

“Pakistan is playing to a structure, Korea and Japan did. India are following the Australian pattern -- starting fast to try and finish the game early -- so the 1st Quarter will be very important. If we don’t give them PC or a chance to score early then we also have a chance to win. Even a draw will be important for us, we just need to finish well and be calm on the field,” he added.

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy /

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

India /

Pakistan /

Harmanpreet Singh /

Craig Fulton

