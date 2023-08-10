MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games

In a career spanning two decades, Kumar has been the bulwark of the team and he is now diligently guiding the younger goalkeepers.

Published : Aug 10, 2023 19:25 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

K. Keerthivasan
Kumar Subramaniam, Malaysian Goal-Keeping Coach with Hafizuddin Othman and Zaimi Mat Deris at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday.
Kumar Subramaniam, Malaysian Goal-Keeping Coach with Hafizuddin Othman and Zaimi Mat Deris at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ M Vedhan
infoIcon

Kumar Subramaniam, Malaysian Goal-Keeping Coach with Hafizuddin Othman and Zaimi Mat Deris at a practice session in Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Thursday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/ M Vedhan

When Arul Anthoni Selvaraj took over as Malaysia’s head coach three years ago, he realised the importance of grooming and developing goalkeepers. And the first name that came to his mind was none other than Kumar Subramaniam, a veteran of 321 Internationals.

The two have closely worked together since and have ensured that there is harmony in the team and better communication between junior and senior players.

In a career spanning two decades including two silver medals in Asian Games (‘2010 &’18) and a silver in the 2017 Asia Cup, Kumar has been the bulwark of the team and he is now diligently guiding the younger goalkeepers.

“During my time, there was a huge gap between me and other goalkeepers. Now it is not so. There is a healthy competition between the three goalkeepers. There will be a training camp when we go back to Malaysia to select the best two,” said Kumar to Sportstar here on Thursday, on the sidelines of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament.

Read: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan

Hafizuddin Othman, Zaimi Mat Deris and Adrian Andy Albert are the three fighting for the two spots. While Othman is the first-choice goalkeeper, Zaimi is his deputy. Adrian has not come after playing in the friendlies against Korea in June.

“We are giving equal chances to both (Hafiz & Zaimi) here. We have alternated between the two after each quarter and on Wednesday (against Korea) each played in first and second quarters respectively. But Hafizuddin will be playing in the semifinals against Korea on Friday,” said Kumar.

The former Malaysian keeper felt that this could be the best chance for his team to reach the final for the first time in seven editions of Asian Champions Trophy.

“Since 2011 (barring 2021 as the team didn’t participate), we have finished third in all editions. This time we have a solid opportunity. But Korea is not an easy team to beat as they are speedy, physically strong and good in short corners,” said Kumar.

While analysing the performance of his goalkeepers in the tournament, Kumar expressed satisfaction, but said improvements can still be made.

“Overall, they have been good, barring two crucial errors against India. Against Japan, Zaimi did well affecting some good saves while Hafiz did really well against Pakistan and should have, in my opinion, received the ‘Man of the match’ award,” opined the 43-year-old.

Kumar is aiming for a gold in Hangzhou Asian Games, which he felt is possible. His next big dream is to qualify for the Olympics, a feat he couldn’t do in five previous editions since 2004 as a player.

“That’s the sad part. I have so many awards and tournaments. Not qualifying for Olympics will be a kurai (regret). I kept trying since 2004 but failed. This time, with our preparations and with a bit of luck, we should make it,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 /

Kumar Subramaniam /

Malaysia /

Asian Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Malaysia faces wavering South Korea in quest for final berth
    Abhishek Saini
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Rani Rampal dismisses retirement thoughts amid national team snub
    Abhishek Saini
  5. Harmanpreet Singh leads by example, stays focused to put team first against Pakistan
    Abhishek Saini
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World football wrap, August 10: Norway footballer leaves club after drone attack; Iniesta moves to Emirates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Asian Champions Trophy: Goalkeeping coach K. Subramaniam roots for Malaysia’s success at ACT, Asian Games
    K. Keerthivasan
  3. Asian Champions Trophy 2023 hockey: India hopes to march on victory-run vs Japan
    Uthra Ganesan
  4. Buchi Babu 2023 Invitational Tournament Schedule: List of matches, groups, teams, dates, venues
    Team Sportstar
  5. UCI World Championships: Dygert powers to world title in road time trial
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment