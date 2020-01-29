Hockey Pro League: China vs Belgium put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak

The Women's Hockey Pro League matches between China and Belgium scheduled to be played on February 8 and 9 at Changzhou have been put on hold due to coronavirus outbreak, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) said on Tuesday.

The new respiratory virus, 2019-nCov, has been rapidly spreading across China with some of the major cities put under travel lockdown. Over 4,000 cases have been reported worldwide while Jiangsu province, where the matches were scheduled to take place, has also been affected.

The Pro League opening matches against defending champion Netherlands were played at the Wujin Hockey Stadium on 11 and 12 January with the Oranje winning both the matches 3-0 and 4-2.

The possibility of playing the matches at a later stage will be discussed soon.