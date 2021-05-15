FIH Hockey Pro League: Belgium-Argentina matches postponed

The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, scheduled on May 22 and 23, were on Saturday postponed due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Argentina could not arrange for an alternative route after travel restrictions were put in place in the Netherlands. "This is due to the current international travel restrictions in place in the Netherlands – where the Argentinian teams were supposed to travel to reach Belgium - for South American countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic," world body FIH said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found."

FIH and the national hockey associations of Belgium and Argentina are currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

The Belgian women’s national team will play its FIH Pro League matches against the USA in Antwerp.