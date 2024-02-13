FIH Pro League: Netherlands, Australia register easy wins

The Dutchmen returned to winning ways with a 3-0 win against Spain in the FIH Pro League here on Tuesday in a game that was as much about patience as aggression.

Having lost the shootouts to India, the Dutch appeared determined to take full points from Tuesday’s outing but avoided being too aggressive or attacking, content to sit tight and assess their opponents before attempting anything.

They took charge of the game but preferred to stick to their structure and a gradual build-up to squeeze Spain from both flanks. Despite trying everything, however, they could not break past the Spanish defence before Jip Janssen continued to accumulate goals, converting Netherlands’ second penalty corner seconds before the end of first quarter.

Spain stepped up in the second and even seemed to get level, but the ball was shown to be deflected off Borja Lacalle’s foot instead. A few half chances later, a Dutch counter saw Floris Middendorp display his 3D skills along the backline despite the presence of six Spanish defenders and give back to Duco Telgenkamp, who only had to lift into the net.

Both teams used long aerial balls to move the ball quickly, but the Dutch midfield kept intercepting Spanish attempts. Spain further tightened the defence post break to deny the Netherlands any further gains till Janssen unleashed yet another drag-flick.

Meanwhile, Australia maintained its winning record against Ireland with a 5-0 victory, Ky Willott scoring a brace in a game Australia dominated despite some spirited defensive work by Ireland.