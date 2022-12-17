Hockey

FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final, India vs Spain: Head-to-head, preview, date, time, streaming info

Savita Punia-led Indian team beat Chile (3-1), Japan (2-1), and South Africa (2-0) in the group stage and Ireland (2-1 in shootout) in the semifinal to set up the final with Spain. 

Team Sportstar
17 December, 2022 14:47 IST
17 December, 2022 14:47 IST
FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia and coach Janneke Schopman are having a chat after the training session before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Indian women’s hockey team captain Savita Punia and coach Janneke Schopman are having a chat after the training session before the FIH Hockey Women’s PRO League matches at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Savita Punia-led Indian team beat Chile (3-1), Japan (2-1), and South Africa (2-0) in the group stage and Ireland (2-1 in shootout) in the semifinal to set up the final with Spain. 

Host Spain and India will lock horns at FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final on Saturday. The two teams have been unbeaten in the tournament and will look to seal their place in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24. Only the winner can advance to the mega event.

Spain beat Japan 1-0 in the semifinal, while India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout.

Also Read | FIH Women’s Nations Cup: India beats Ireland in shootout to reach final

Savita Punia-led Indian team beat Chile (3-1), Japan (2-1), and South Africa (2-0) in the group stage and Ireland (2-1 in shootout) in the semifinal to set up the final with Spain. 

In the shootout against Ireland, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika in their second and third attempts. Ireland managed a solitary strike in the shootout from their third attempt through Hannah McLoughlin.

This will be India’s second meeting against Spain in 2022.

Head-to-head between Spain and India

Spain and India met 18 times prior to Saturday’s final, with the Indian women holding a 7-6 edge over Spain. Five matches ended in draws.

What happened the last time the Indian women’s team took on Spain?

The Indian women and Spain last met at the FIH Women’s World Cup in July 2022 when the Women in Blue suffered a 0-1 defeat.

When and where will the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final between Spain and India be held?

The Spain vs India final will take place at Estadio Betero in Valencia, Spain, on December 17 from 8:15 PM onwards (IST).

Where can one watch the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final between India and Spain?

Live streaming of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 final will be available on the FanCode app in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final, India vs Spain: Head-to-head, preview, date, time, streaming info

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Raghunath: India strong contender for a podium finish at FIH men’s World Cup

Graham Reid: We need to switch on from start to finish against New Zealand

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us