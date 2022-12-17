Host Spain and India will lock horns at FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final on Saturday. The two teams have been unbeaten in the tournament and will look to seal their place in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24. Only the winner can advance to the mega event.

Spain beat Japan 1-0 in the semifinal, while India defeated Ireland 2-1 in the shootout.

Savita Punia-led Indian team beat Chile (3-1), Japan (2-1), and South Africa (2-0) in the group stage and Ireland (2-1 in shootout) in the semifinal to set up the final with Spain.

In the shootout against Ireland, India struck through Lalremsiami and Sonika in their second and third attempts. Ireland managed a solitary strike in the shootout from their third attempt through Hannah McLoughlin.

This will be India’s second meeting against Spain in 2022.

Head-to-head between Spain and India

Spain and India met 18 times prior to Saturday’s final, with the Indian women holding a 7-6 edge over Spain. Five matches ended in draws.

What happened the last time the Indian women’s team took on Spain?

The Indian women and Spain last met at the FIH Women’s World Cup in July 2022 when the Women in Blue suffered a 0-1 defeat.

When and where will the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final between Spain and India be held?

The Spain vs India final will take place at Estadio Betero in Valencia, Spain, on December 17 from 8:15 PM onwards (IST).

Where can one watch the FIH Women’s Nations Cup 2022 final between India and Spain?

Live streaming of the Women’s FIH Nations Cup 2022 final will be available on the FanCode app in India. There will be no live telecast of the event on any TV channel in India.