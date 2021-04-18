More Sports Hockey Hockey Hockey India mourns death of former umpire Anupama Anupama had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, among others. PTI NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 17:49 IST She passed away owing to COVID-19-related complications (Representative photo)- GETTY IMAGES PTI NEW DELHI 18 April, 2021 17:49 IST Hockey India on Sunday mourned the demise of 40-year-old Anupama Punchimanda, a former international umpire, who died in Bengaluru due to COVID-19-related complications. Hockey India bids adieu to Ms. Anupama Puchimanda, former International Hockey Umpire and Player. May she #RestInPeace. #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/NcmrqLuJ2E— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) April 18, 2021 Anupama had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi as well as the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.ALSO READ | Women's hockey core group set to return to national campExpressing Hockey India's condolences to Anupama's bereaved family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "This (Sunday) morning we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru." "She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members," he added. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.