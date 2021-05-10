Hockey India mourns death of former player George Fernandez

Hockey India on Monday mourned the death of former player George Fernandez, who died on Sunday of COVID-19 aged 67.

“We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to learn about the untimely demise of George Fernandez, who represented our nation at the Junior level,” HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a communiqué.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief.”

Remembering M. K. Kaushik: ‘It feels like I have lost my father’

Fernandez, a former Assistant Customs Commissioner (Karnataka), represented the Indian junior team in 1975 playing as a forward. He also played for his home State Karnataka at the junior level in the year 1975-76.

On Saturday, two of India’s most revered hockey stars, Ravinder Pal Singh and M. K. Kaushik, both of whom were members of the Indian team which won gold at the Moscow Olympics in 1980, died of COVID-19.