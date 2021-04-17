Women's hockey core group set to return to national camp

The 25-member women's hockey core probable group for the Tokyo Olympic Games will return to training at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru after a 10-day break.

The contingent will be reporting on Sunday and they will have to undergo the mandatory quarantine period before starting the sessions.

In January 2021, the women's team had toured Argentina -- after a one-year break -- for seven matches between their junior team, B team and the senior squad, ranked number two in the world.

In February, the team travelled to Dusseldorf to play four matches against the senior side.

The 25-member probable list includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.The defenders selected for the national camp include Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo are the midfielders while forwards Rani, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz will also report for the camp.