Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023: England favourite against debutant Wales

England and Wales will be tasked with warming up the crowd in the first-ever game at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in a Group D clash here on Friday.

Aashin Prasad
Rourkela 12 January, 2023 21:21 IST
Rourkela 12 January, 2023 21:21 IST
The England hockey team at a practice session.

The England hockey team at a practice session. | Photo Credit: Hockey India

England and Wales will be tasked with warming up the crowd in the first-ever game at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in a Group D clash here on Friday.

While all the eyes are on India’s World Cup opener in the late push-off, England and Wales will be tasked with warming up the crowd in the first-ever game at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in a Group D clash here on Friday.

England will be the favourites against the tournament debutant, Wales, which is staking a place for itself among the giants of the hockey world. There is bound to be some familiarity as they line up at the national anthem with the players coming together for their club sides and the Great Britain program.

Wales co-captain Rupert Shipperley was part of the recent Pro League campaign with Team GB, which is undefeated in its four matches before the World Cup. Jacob Draper is the other player who has been involved with Team GB in the past.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup 2023: Can the hit be revived as alternative to drag-flick? Experts weigh in

England coach Paul Revington said, “Great Britain is always a unique entity. Everyone’s in the same locker room one week and then they’re playing against each other. We have full respect for all the Welsh players.”

Nearly every Wales player or staff spoken to on the match eve has reiterated that they are ‘not here to make up the numbers.’

“We want to give our best to win the games. We are here to entertain and win hockey games. There is no pressure on us,” said Wales head coach Danny Newcombe.

While Newcombe described the team’s style as a system-based approach, he will need to devise a plan to thwart England’s strong midfield and attack. Wales will rely on defender Gareth Furlong’s drag-flick ability as the key source of goals.

Forward Nick Bandurak, a late-bloomer on the international stage, will be the scoring threat and is the penalty corner specialist. Wales’ big ask will be to stifle the English creativity from the midfielders Zach Wallace, Phil Roper and Sam Ward.

Read more stories on Hockey.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Editor's Pick

India announces 18-member squad for Hockey World Cup, Harmanpreet Singh named captain

Indian women’s team begins Nation’s Cup campaign against Chile with an eye on Pro League

India goes down 4-5 to Australia in 5th hockey Test, loses series 1-4

India vs Australia hockey Tests: India concedes last-minute goal to lose 4-5 to Australia 

Videos

Ric Charlesworth: Indian hockey is getting to the levels its cricket is at

Independence Day: A look back at the Indian hockey team’s medal finishes over the years

India women’s hockey team squad preview: Gurjit the trump card, scoring is priority

Slide shows

IN PICTURES: Remembering M. K. Kaushik (1955-2021)

In Pictures: Indian hockey's 1980 Olympic gold journey

Balbir Singh Sr's stellar career - In Pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us