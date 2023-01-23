Hockey

Hockey World Cup: Germany dismantles France 5-1 to book quarterfinal berth

Germany just needed a half to get the job done and book its place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup after dismantling France by a scoreline of 5-1 in the crossover stage match at the Kalinga Stadium.

Aashin Prasad
Bhubaneswar 23 January, 2023 19:10 IST
Germany players celebrate after winning against France in the cross-over match round during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Germany players celebrate after winning against France in the cross-over match round during the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 at Kalinga Hockey stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Germany just needed a half to get the job done and book its place in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. On Monday, a ruthless Germany dismantled France by a scoreline of 5-1 in the crossover stage match at the Kalinga Stadium.

The German team had a near-flawless performance, and it even scored when being a man down. Andre Henning’s men were moving past the French players like they weren’t even there, penetrating the circle with its passing and converting with efficiency.

Germany found plenty of space to attack on the right side, and in the final few seconds of the opening quarter, Tom Grambusch was not closed down outside the circle, allowing him to fire a pass into the circle. A mistrap from Victor Charlet led to the ball falling to an unmarked Marco Miltkau, who reverse-flicked it past the ‘keeper.

Also Read
Hockey World Cup: Australia favourites against Spain in quarterfinal match

Despite being a man down for a yellow card in the second quarter, Germany added a second goal. Thies Prinz won possession inside his own circle to set Germany on the counter and in the space of four passes and 14 seconds, they reached the other end with Niklas Wellen scoring from a ricochet.

Then inside two minutes, Mats Grambusch smashed home from a rebound, before Moritz Trompertz cleverly deflected in a drag-flick from Tom Grambusch. Germany was 4-0 in 24 minutes.

While France didn’t have a sniff in the first half -- no shots on goal – it put up a better fight in the second. But it was a non-eventful affair, with Germany appearing to approach the game in autopilot mode.

The ‘keepers were kept busy as France attacked with purpose and got in a few shots, while Germany had a few swipes of its own. France had a strong finish to the fourth quarter with a flurry of penalty corners from which Francois Goyet converted one by diverting a Timothee Clement’s drag-flick.

At the other end, Gonzalo Pelliat struck a powerful flick from a PC that sounded the board to the delight of the spectators. Germany will take on England in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

RESULT: Germany (Marco Miltkau 14’, Niklas Wellen 18’, Mats Grambusch 23’, Moritz Trempertz 24’, Gonzalo Peillat 59’) 5-1 France (Francois Goyet 57’)

