India starts Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier campaign against Bangladesh

After its opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.

Published : Aug 28, 2023 16:09 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: India captain Mandeep Mor has stressed on the importance of the competition. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
FILE PHOTO: India captain Mandeep Mor has stressed on the importance of the competition. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

The Indian men’s team will begin its campaign at the Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh in Salalah, Oman on Tuesday.

India is placed in the Elite Pool along with Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, Oman, and Bangladesh, while the Challengers Pool consists of Hong Kong China, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, and Iran.

After its opening contest against Bangladesh, India will compete against Oman and Pakistan on August 30 and then square off against Malaysia and Japan on August 31.

India will need to finish in the top-three in order to book a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.

It must be noted that a total of 16 nations will be competing in the global event next year.

India captain Mandeep Mor stressed on the importance of the competition.

“For every player, the biggest dream is always to represent the nation at the World Cup. This is an important tournament for us and we want to secure a direct qualification for the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup and have the opportunity to perform on the biggest stage.”

Hockey 5s /

Mandeep Mor /

India

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
