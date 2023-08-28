India beats Malaysia 9-5 to enter Women’s Hockey 5s final, qualifies for World Cup

Skipper Navjot Kaur slammed a hat-trick as India continued its impressive run at the Women’s Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier and defeated Malaysia 9-5 to enter the final of the tournament here on Monday and also qualify for next year’s World Cup.

Mariana Kujur (9th, 12th) and Jyoti (21th, 26th) struck twice to add to Navjot’s three goals (7th, 10th, 17th minutes), while Monika Dipi Toppo (22nd) and Mahima Choudhary (14th) scored one each.

For Malaysia, Zati Muhamad (4th, 5th), Dian Nazeri (10th, 20th) and Aziz Zafirah (16th) found the net.

The inaugural edition of the Hockey 5s World Cup will be held in Muscat from January 24 to 27 next year.

Even though India started the match on an aggressive note, it was Malaysia, who took the lead through Muhamad. A minute later, Malaysia doubled its lead as Muhamad was on the scoresheet again, scoring a fine field goal.

India, however, pulled one back through Navjot’s strike two minutes later. In-form Kujur levelled the scores.

With both the teams constantly creating threatening attacks, Malaysia took the lead through Nazeri.

India immediately counter-attacked and Navjot and Kujur scored the third and fourth goals for India. With a minute remaining in the first half, India extended its lead through Choudhary, leading Malaysia 5-3 at the break.

Both the teams came out firing in the second half, making some threatening moves but it was Malaysia cut the gap through Zafirah.

India added three more goals to their tally through Navjot, Jyoti and Toppo to make it 8-5 in their favour.

With four minutes remaining, Jyoti scored the ninth goal for India.

India will play the winner of the second semifinal between Thailand and Indonesia in the final of the tournament later on Monday night.